The family of Robert V. Horn will have Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10 am at the Otterbein United Methodist Church with inurnment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne Ellsworth Brant 1921-2021
- Jimmy Lee Schaffer 1945-2021
- Frances Karen Shook Aikins
- Longtime diner location features county history
- Trisha Dawn (Ammons) Bryant 1987-2021
- Glenna June (Grother) Wulf 1948-2021
- Iris Mae Van Meter 1935-2021
- David Eugene Collins 1940-2021
- CHS journalism notches State championship three-peat
- Altoona-Midway’s Meigs awarded prestigious Elks Legacy Scholarship
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.