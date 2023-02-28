GREG LOWER
The Chanute city commission dealt with two issues about the closure of the restaurant at the city golf course at Monday evening’s meeting. The commission voted to purchase equipment at the city-owned course clubhouse, and gave itself a license to sell beer. Michael Dalton, owners of Dalton’s Back 9, gave the city 60 days’ notice, City Manager Todd Newman said, and closed the business in February.
Newman gave commissioners an inventory of restaurant equipment, and they voted to offer $60,000.The city already owns a vent hood and the walk-in freezer at the restaurant, and had the option to purchase the rest of the equipment when Dalton’s opened seven years ago. Much of the equipment was purchased new. If the commission had declined, Dalton’s might have sold the equipment at option, but Newman warned that the city would have no say in the building condition after the equipment was removed.
The golf advisory board is taking applications for a new restaurant to go into the space, but the process could take 60 to 90 days. With warmer weather, the golf season has already started, which could potentially cost the city revenue while the restaurant is closed.
Newman expects three to five potential applicants for the restaurant, and three have expressed interest so far. Dalton’s paid the city $40,000 per year in rent, he said.
The cereal malt beverage license allows the pro shop to sell beer, and is intended as a short-term measure until a new occupant obtains a full liquor license. Commissioners discussed the possibility that new occupants may want to operate a restaurant separate from the bar.
Parking issues
Without a formal vote, commissioners decided to amend the current ordinance that prohibits parking vehicles on the front yards of residential properties except on an all-weather surface.The current ordinance allows commercial properties to park on front yards, but there are 225 residential properties in areas zoned for commercial use, Newman said. There are also the questions of parking on side yards and which is the front yard when a house does not face the street.
Main thoroughfares are more of a visible issue, he said, and the ordinance has not been strictly enforced. Commissioner Sam Budreau said yard parking may increase when the new trash routes go into use next year. The new routes may require that residents park off of the street for curbside trash pickup. Commissioner Phil Chaney proposed using city commercial utilities as a qualification for parking on frontage space, in addition to commercial zoning.City officials want to find out if there are commercial businesses in residential zones or if they use residential utilities.
If the city changes the ordinance, it will probably issue warnings for a period such as 60 days before giving violations, Newman said. Many residents are unaware of city ordinances, he said.
Other business
Commissioners also discussed adopting a homeless monument at Monday’s meeting.
Former Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Frank Robarge met with the commission about donating a memorial to the city.The Chanute VFW chapter lost its charter and the building on west Main Street sold more than a year ago to become a business. The owner would like to relocate the memorial to veterans, and Robarge offered to donate it to the city for placement at the Circle of Flags.
The former chapter no longer has funds to move the memorial, which Robarge said would cost $3,000. He would like to move the monument in one piece.
Newman said the city does not have the necessary equipment or a crane to move the monument. He said it would require pouring new footing and pillars and a slab.
City crews are currently working on other projects, Newman said. With warmer weather, city employees will shift to other maintenance and mowing.
During the commissioner comments, Commissioner Kevin Berthot asked if the American Legion had been approached. Newman said they had, although not about funding the move. Officials have also discussed moving the memorial to Santa Fe Park.
The commission appointed John Alonzo, Taylor Hogue and Kaila Ortiz and reappointed Debbie Shields and Jane Brophy to four-year terms on the Parks Advisory Board. Jim Chappell and Jade Gardner also currently serve.
Although Hogue lives outside city limits, she uses Chanute utilities, and the city has used either residency or utilities as qualifications in the past, Newman said. The vacancies left by Amy Gough, Terry Cathers and Phil Jacobs had four applicants.
Commissioners approved an update in license fees for transient vendors. Current fees are $125 for a 60-day license, which Newman said is higher than other area cities.Fort Scott does not charge a fee and Parsons charges $15 per year. Pittsburg charges $35 for January through December, pro-rated after June, and Coffeyville charges $50 for three days. Iola charges $250 for six months. Independence charges $25 for two weeks, $50 for 30 days, $250 for six months, or $400 for a year with a $10 application fee.
The new Chanute fees approved Monday are the same as Independence up to six months. Any person selling garden, farm or orchard products that are produced or processed by the seller in Kansas are exempt. Charitable organizations, vendors that are part of a city-sponsored fair or celebration, and any person who owns or rents property that has an active utility account are also exempt.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said that food trucks have become more popular than when the previous ordinance passed in October 2011.
The commission adopted a change in the city’s utility ordinance so the adjustment for natural gas will be based on a quarterly basis instead of monthly.Recent natural gas prices have been more volatile, and City Attorney David Brake said that if a customer has the same amount of gas usage in two comparable months, they may find different billing rates under the monthly adjustment. Most gas utilities pass through the actual cost of the purchase of the gas to their customers through a fuel-adjustment formula.During the spring, customers often use less natural gas for heating and more electricity for cooling as the weather warms up. On windy days, 60 percent of electrical generation is wind-powered now, Brake said.The commission also approved vacating parts of north Central Avenue, after the county’s GIS Mapping Office could not find a vacating ordinance on file.
“We thought we vacated it. Just couldn’t find the paperwork,” Commissioner Chaney said. The street was originally part of the town of Chicago Junction, which was later incorporated into Chanute. Brake said he and City Clerk Tina Bailey would be sending a cleaning bill after they had to look up hand-written ordinance books.
Commissioners approved a request to temporarily block 1st Street between Evergreen and Central between 11 am and 4 pm on March 18 for the annual Pub Crawl. The Chanute Elks Lodge plans to use its parking lot for games and activities.
The commission approved resolutions to declare properties at 121 S. Denman, owned by Dennis Houseworth; 219 N. Malcolm, owned by Charles and David Butler and Patricia Kessler; 620 S. Central, owned by Chris Heilig; 508 W. 5th, owned by Timothy and Cynthia Gericke; and 802 N. Forest, owned by Dale and Gayle Shuster, in violation of city code.
In his comments, Chaney said that recent current events showed that people are right to be concerned about the condition of railroad tracks, and he congratulated Commissioner Tim Fairchild on his efforts to get repairs made on tracks in Chanute. Fairchild was not at Monday’s meeting.
