Father and sons Matt Richard, Austin Richard and Jack Richard have wrapped up their wheat harvest in Neosho County.
“Good so far,” Jack said about the wheat harvest Friday.
The three make up Richard Farms, along with Jennifer Richard, mother to Austin and Jack and wife of Matt.
On Friday, the trio harvested wheat in a field just south of the Allen County line. The men farm an area generally from Humboldt down to Earlton. They also produce corn and soybeans. Corn will be harvested at the end of August and soybeans in September, they said.
They expect 50-60 bushels of wheat this year at their fields, which was pretty similar to last year’s yields. This year, they previously harvested 68 bushels at a field north of Ash Grove.
According to the Kansas Wheat Commission and
Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, one bushel is equal to 60 pounds of wheat.
Austin said the harvest so far has gone slowly and smoothly with warm temperatures. He said he enjoys working with his family in making up Richard Farms.
“I love it,” he said.
The Richards have about 70 acres of wheat near Earlton that is not yet ready for harvest.
Lack of rain earlier this year didn’t assist in the wheat harvest; however, some more recent rain showers did help.
“Just not much moisture early on,” Matt said Friday.
Matt said last year was drier than this year.
“It was just so hot and dry for so long,” he said.
But nothing has compared to harvests in the 1980s, Matt said. He has been farming most of his life, and said that time period was quite dry.
Last Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor, operated by the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, reported that part of Neosho County (mostly in the northern to center part of the county) is within the extreme drought category. The southern part is listed in a severe drought with a tiny sliver in the southeast portion of the county in a moderate drought. To the west, a swath of land is listed in the exceptional drought category, the highest on the scale, covering Montgomery, Chautauqua, Elk, Cowley, Greenwood, Butler and Sedgwick counties. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists drought intensities from none to abnormally dry and then up to severe drought and then extreme drought. Exceptional drought is the worst intensity on the scale by UNL.
