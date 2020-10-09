GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners awarded the three grants for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief Thursday evening, but need more paperwork.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said officials have begged businesses to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act, but businesses have shied away from the amount of documentation required.
Commissioners said they would follow the lead of Chanute in raising the maximum amount awarded to businesses, and approved up to $30,000 to Sunshine Diner in Thayer. They also awarded up to $30,000 each to Big Ed’s steakhouse in Thayer and Erie Locker, contingent on receiving additional documentation.
The commission voted to deny CDBG funding to Countryside RTV, which was ineligible because it already received CDBG money from the county’s revolving loan fund that commissioners converted to grants. Commissioners discussed whether Countryside would still be eligible
for coronavirus assistance under the separate Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) program, which does not have a Low to Moderate Income requirement for employees like the CDBG program does.
Elsworth said the four applications submitted Thursday were the most complete of the seven received thus far.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp told the commission that the firm iParametrics, which is administering the SPARK program, has increased its fee by $101,000. The fee now totals $154,000, which is still below state guidelines and commissioners voted to pay it out of the CARES funding.
She said within the past two weeks, the county has received 19 applications from agencies requesting operational assistance and 19 applications for household relief under the SPARK program. Kent-Culp submitted $149,000 in reimbursement vouchers, including $28,900 to the City of Chanute and $65,000 to the Chanute USD 413 school district.
During the afternoon, commissioners met with engineer Alan Lankford of the firm Lankford, Fendler and Associates to open four bids on the courthouse’s new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Lankford took the bids for review and will make a recommendation at next Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing for the budget Thursday. They met Thursday evening with Ryan Powell and Maghen Larson of IMA insurance to discuss employee health, dental and vision insurance renewal, and will also make a decision on that Thursday.
Commissioners discussed a proposal to update the county website, and Commissioner David Orr questioned who made the decision to change it. They discussed two companies who might make the revision, and Elsworth said she has received concerns about one of them, CivicPlus of Manhattan, regarding election security.
Commissioners voted to pay $1,000 to each of the Thayer, St. Paul and Erie fire departments for each of the next three months for their assistance in covering the Galesburg fire department area. Kent-Culp would not elaborate on issues with the Galesburg station.
In response to a memo from the Neosho County Health Department, commissioners voted that the department continue to release local COVID-19 reports to the public along with reports to the state. Earlier this week, the health department issued a release stating that it had other programs to run in the county and would cease to announce updated county case numbers locally and instead report only to the state.
