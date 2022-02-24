GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority approved renovation grants for five homes at Thursday’s noon meeting.
The CRDA board approved Chanute Housing Improvement Project grants, funded by the Patterson Family Foundation, for five owner-occupied houses. The board approved $5,000 each for houses at 1710 S. Malcolm, 21 S. Rutter and 1530 S. Highland; $4,741 for 716 S. Washington; and $4,300 for 406 E. 12th. The projects include furnace and HVAC replacement, making a bathroom more accessible, roof repairs and electrical work.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the agency received its first administration fee payment from the county for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which was higher than budgeted. The CRDA receives 5 percent of NRP tax rebates to administer the program for property improvements, so the fee is related to how much the county receives in tax payments. The next payment to CRDA will come in June from May tax collections.
The board heard a suggestion that the city of Chanute’s code enforcement help let homeowners know that funds are available for improvements. Godinez said the CRDA wants Chanute officials to place signs in front of homes that receive grant funding.
City Manager Todd Newman updated the CRDA on fiber optic broadband expansion and the improvements to the Santa Fe Park ball complex, which he hopes to complete by April 1.
Work on the restroom and pavilion should be completed in three to four weeks, he said.
Ruthann Boatwright with Main Street Chanute reported that the March 19 Pub Crawl will have five stops and the Main Street annual meeting will be April 14.
Main Street is planning a Safari Sidewalk Sale in connection with Safari Family Fun Day and the Tribune’s citywide garage sale on April 30.
The CRDA will have a 10th anniversary gathering March 29 for former and current board members, Godinez said. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the celebration from the actual anniversary.
