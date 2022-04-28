GREG LOWER
ERIE – For about a decade, Erie Elementary School fifth grade students have been growing and tending to plants in their greenhouse.
The annual plant sale will begin at 11 am Sunday and will close at 3 pm or when the plants are gone. The fifth graders will act as the sales representatives, talking to the customers, carrying purchases and making change.
“We provide excellent customer service,” teacher Lisa Maher said. “It turns into some high-pressure sales.”
Maher teaches fifth grade math and science and Meleia Burnett teaches fifth grade English language arts and social studies. Each has a home room, and each day all of the 32 students in the grade swap rooms.
Erie Elementary teaches up to the fifth grade and sixth graders attend Galesburg Middle School, so Maher said they try to make the last year special.
“We want them to know that we appreciate them,” Maher said.
Despite budget restrictions, the fifth grade students have walking field trips to a museum and projects like the greenhouse.
Last year’s sale raised $3,000, Maher said.
“Our community is amazing,” she said, noting that the greenhouse is not just a school project. “It is truly a community project.”
Erie residents donate seeds and recycle containers and pots.
The project begins with cleaning and sorting in the fall, when the 900-square foot greenhouse has nothing but tables. They tried a fall garden with cucumbers, cantaloupe, peppers and tomatoes, but it was not as successful.
Beginning in December, students spend about an hour twice a week in the greenhouse, and during the busiest period, spend about five hours a week. It takes until February for the students to realize what they have accomplished.
Erie High School FFA students built the greenhouse in 2003 when the building was used as the high school. After the new high school was constructed and the building became the elementary school, Maher, who taught math and science at the fourth-grade level, and fifth-grade math and science teacher Sondra Harris looked into integrating the greenhouse into their curriculum.
“We were both raised on the farm,” Maher said.
After the first $500 in “seed” money, the greenhouse has supported itself. The former agriculture classrooms are used for storage and space for potting.
The school district provides water and utilities and the sale proceeds buy materials for the next year. Profits have also been donated to other school projects, such as for art classes or the music program.
Maher hopes this year’s sale will provide funds for a new sign at the school.
About 15 to 20 percent of the plants are produce like cucumbers, cantaloupe, watermelon and a few peppers. Strawberries are a favorite plant of the students, both to grow and to eat.
Most of the rest are flowering annuals, although there are some perennials grown from cuttings or seed. More people like the flowers than produce and they sell better, Maher said.
The kids have some lemon grass and a local woman donated milkweed seeds to benefit butterflies. There are roughly 75 hanging baskets aside from four-packs and four-inch pots.
Para-educators Cindy Hill, Robin Vogts and Tabitha Watson also play a crucial role.
“This is a labor of love for me,” Maher said.
There are door prize drawings during the sale and each student can pick out a plant to take home.
Part of the benefit is how the students teach each other, Maher said.
Fifth-grader Yuliana Pardo said her favorite thing is to go to the greenhouse and help Maher.
Fellow student AJ Pontious said he has learned to be a hard worker and to be more trustworthy because of the greenhouse project.
