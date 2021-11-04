MATT RESNICK
Longtime Chanute residents Michael and Anita De La Torre and family members have been awarded Neosho County Community College’s prestigious 2021 Panther Heritage Family Foundation award.
The award has been bestowed annually since 2011 to a family who has shown significant support to the college through multiple means, and has helped to grow the Heritage Family Foundation. Criteria include having at least three family members who have attended and/or graduated from NCCC, which includes extended family.
The award will be presented to the De La Torres during halftime of the NCCC men’s basketball contest against Friends University on Saturday. Dubbed the Suicide Prevention Awareness games, the women’s contest tips off at 2 pm and is followed by the men’s game at 4 pm.
“Anyone who would like to congratulate the family can join us in the Panther VIP room, starting at 3:30 pm for refreshments,” said Kelly Colter, NCCC Director of Development and Marketing.
For the De La Torre family, Mike graduated from NCCC in 1969, his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Angela attended in the early 90s, while grandson Kaleb attended from 2016-18. Currently in his 21st-year as Chanute High School tennis coach, Mike and future wife, Anita, first crossed paths while freshmen at NCCC in 1967.
“Through the years, I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for Neosho County Community College,” Mike said. “The school has always meant a lot to me, and I love living in this community.”
Colter said the De La Torre family’s commitment to service exemplifies what the award is about. Coulter added that the De La Torre family has made life better for those around them.
“I can think of no finer family that shows the Panther pathway to success in life than the De La Torres — through their dedication, commitment and stalwart exhibition of excellence.”
In addition to Jeff, Mike and Anita have two other sons, twins Christopher and Brian, as well as six grandchildren.
“The Heritage Family Award is something that is a great tradition at NCCC,” said President Dr. Brian Inbody.
“Usually, several generations of the family come through our college. And we’re excited that the De La Torre family has received it. They’re a fantastic group of people and great friends of the college.”
