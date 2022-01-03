MATT RESNICK
CHERRYVALE – Hoping to address an ongoing issue with its student population, the USD 447 Board of Education approved a request for the purchase of vape-detecting devices at its regular monthly meeting in December.
Superintendent Travis Githens said the district had previously conducted extensive research into the need to monitor for electronic cigarette devices, which included a trial period with several devices strategically placed in district buildings. Based on those results, the district concluded that vape detectors adequately served as a deterrent to vaping.
A number of devices will soon be installed in selected bathrooms at Cherryvale High School, Thayer schools and Lincoln Central Elementary.
“We’re monitoring bathrooms and selected locations on all three of our campuses,” Githens told The Tribune. “We had a trial test, determined they do work, and would like to expand that.”
Githens said vaping is an issue that he wants to see the district get in check.
“We’re all for having a healthy lifestyle,” he said. “We understand that vaping falls within our tobacco policy, and we have zero tolerance for those substances on our campuses.”
While vaping is illegal for those under 18, Githens said the zero-tolerance policy on district premises also applies to staff and faculty.
“We’re going to catch them if they do it in our bathrooms, just like we would kids,” Githens said. “Our anti-substance policy on our campus also includes teachers. Anybody who smokes has to leave our campus to do that.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2020, 19.6 percent of high school students (3.02 million) and 4.7 percent of middle school students (550,000) reported current e-cigarette use.
“Among current e-cigarette users, 38.9 percent of high school students and 20.0 percent of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes on 20 or more of the past 30 days,” read the CDC report. “In addition, 22.5 percent of high school users and 9.4 percent of middle school users reported daily use.”
While Chanute USD 413 does not currently utilize the sensors, Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps said he’s onboard if it helps to promote student safety.
“I think it’s a really cool concept,” Epps said. “Anything that helps to promote a safe learning environment for kids, that’s definitely something we need to look into.”
