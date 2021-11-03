MATT RESNICK
The Chanute Community Sports Complex is in the process of major security upgrades, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester at the USD 413 Board of Education meeting Monday.
One such upgrade is at the stadium complex, in which new doors are being added. Wiring was also recently installed for keyless access to each door. Koester informed the board that the primary objective is to eliminate keys.
“That’s our goal is to eliminate keys everywhere that we can, as well as to better be able to secure areas that need to be secured,” Koester said. “Every exterior door at the stadium here soon will have door-access card readers.”
Koester said a total of 14 doors districtwide will receive card readers. Eight of those are exterior doors at the stadium complex. The remaining doors are internal and already existing. A purchase order from early May shows that the remaining doors set to undergo upgrades are in various locations at Royster Middle School. Along with full hinges for each, the total cost was $87,124.40, approved at May’s regular board meeting.
Additionally, installation will be performed in-house as opposed to being contracted out. The district originally received an estimate from Jayhawk Lumber, Glass & Rental for $138,341.90.
“So we’re actually going to do 14 doors for about half the cost of what we’ve done in the past,” Koester said. “Every year, we’ve budgeted money out of Capital Outlay for security updates. And that is one of our projects — to continually update access control and eliminate keys.”
Board member Dennis Franks commented on the new doors.
“These are not like normal doors,” he said. “These things are heavy-duty.”
“We certainly don’t want people in there, like Royster Stadium,” said Board President Cassie Cleaver. “We don’t want kids or adults to have access when we’re not there.”
Koester said that after 14 years, there’s no telling how many keys are out there.
“At this point in time, how many people have a key to get into places?” he said. “This just kind of eliminates that.”
Koester said they’re also in the process of ordering cameras to ensure that the complex is completely under surveillance.
“That doesn’t mean it’s secure — it will just be under surveillance,” he said.
