A Parsons driver died in a head-on collision Tuesday evening in Wilson County west of Chanute.
James R. White, Jr., 54, Parsons, died in the collision that occurred at 6:13 pm Tuesday on US-400 a half-mile east of the K-39 intersection, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Korey W. Ladenburger, 23, Larned, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.
White was eastbound driving a 2011 Chevrolet when he crossed into the westbound lane. Ladenburger was westbound driving a 2008 Dodge and attempted to avoid the collision by crossing into the eastbound lane. The Chevrolet then went back into the eastbound lane and they collided.
Ladenburger was wearing a seatbelt, but it is unknown if White was.
