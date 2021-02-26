On February 22, 1936, baseball legend Walter “Big Train” Johnson, at right, aims to replicate George Washington’s legendary throw of a coin across the Rappahannock River.
It was agreed that Johnson would get three attempts to match Washington’s throw. With 4,000 spectators watching, the Big Train failed to reach the other side with the silver dollar on his first throw. To the joy of the large crowd Walter was able to clear the river on his next two attempts.
From Humboldt, Johnson played his entire 21-year baseball career in Major League Baseball as a right-handed pitcher for the Washington Senators from 1907 to 1927. He later served as manager of the Senators from 1929 through 1932 and of the Cleveland Indians from 1933 through 1935.
Often thought of as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, Johnson established several pitching records, some of which remain unbroken nine decades after he retired from baseball.
He held the career record in strikeouts for nearly 56 years, with 3,508, from the end of his career in 1927 until the 1983 season.
He is the only pitcher in major league history to record over 400 wins and strike out over 3,500 batters.
