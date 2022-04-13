MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A spending account heavily utilized by Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston’s office came under intense scrutiny at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Nic Galemore, 2nd district commissioner, put Thuston on the defensive early, with the extended dialogue devolving into heated exchanges at various points. Galemore initially questioned Thuston about use of a PayPal account that appeared as credit card expenditures on recent invoices. Thuston explained that he used his personal PayPal account for expenses related to his office, and then provided receipts for reimbursement. Thuston further explained that he’s able to secure the best deals on Amazon and eBay for items such as toner cartridges, and that those purchases require a PayPal account.
“The credit card is linked to the PayPal account,” Thuston said.
The main topic was the issue of diversion fund expenditures. Thuston said that every district attorney in the state of Kansas is required by statute to have a diversion policy in writing. Thuston said he can typically telegraph if an offender is going to receive probation, and that court-related expenses from that typically go to the state.
“Would it be better for them to be on probation or would it be better for them to pay a $1,500 diversion fee?” Thuston said in a separate interview with The Tribune. “The (entire) diversion fee stays in the county.”
Thuston noted that a diversion doesn’t necessarily allow defendants to just skate on their charges, and that depending on the crime, there are additional criteria with which they have to comply in order to successfully complete the diversion.
“Should they fail the diversion, the trial is then based off the facts that are in the complaint — and they get convicted,” Thuston said. “The (diversion fund) allows us to then be able to supplement the cost of law enforcement expenses in our office.”
Thuston added that the county’s diversion costs are higher than many surrounding counties, but that they allow payment plans. Thuston said money from the diversion program has allowed his office to pay for law enforcement training and lodging, as well as close-circuit TVs and cameras that appear in district court.
He also noted that the diversion fund pays for nearly everything associated with his office except for payroll.
Also at issue is storage space for body-cam footage paid through the diversion fund, which Galemore referred to as a pretty big chunk of change.
In attendance for that portion of the meeting was Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor. Taylor told commissioners that the sheriff’s office rarely utilizes diversion fund money, and that his predecessor Jim Keath had basically put the policy in place. Taylor went as far as referring to diversion funds as “blood money.”
“There was a $10,000 diversion for what would have cost $300,” Taylor said. “There were some child sex offenses that were diverted. We weren’t interested in anything that was going to be funded with those types of funds.”
Thuston indicated that it’s the sheriff department’s loss.
“If the sheriff’s department does not want to utilize it and reap that benefit, I cannot do anything about that,” he said.
Thuston noted that the use of diversion fund spending and the program itself was first broached in 2013 and that commissioners were in universal agreement that spending derived from it can be made at the County Attorney’s discretion. Galemore acknowledged that he was on board in 2013, but that his mindset has since evolved.
“I’ve changed how I see the account,” Galemore said.
Galemore added that he researched diversion fees of several surrounding counties, and that Neosho County is exorbitant in comparison.
“Our fees are two and three times (higher) than any other account,” he said. “And we are one of only two counties in the lower eight that take cash payment. I don’t like payments in cash — they need to go to the treasurer.”
Galemore said that for the past three audits, the first concern noted by the auditor was the diversion fund, calling it a red flag.
“We’re responsible to do something about it,” he said.
A breakdown of the 2020 audit shows that deposits related to the account were not made quite as frequently as they probably should have been, according to Thuston.
“However, there’s not a single penny that can’t be accounted for,” he said.
Galemore said he was not questioning that aspect of the books.
“I’m saying that I don’t like these warnings coming from our auditor in that account,” he said.
Thuston said that nearly every governmental office in the county has an account similar to the diversion fund, which he referred to as a clearance account.
“But their accounts are not showing up on this audit report,” Galemore replied.
“Yeah, they are,” Thuston said.
“Not as a flag to the IRS,” Galemore said.
Thuston looked to shoot down Galemore’s assertion that it’s a red flag.
“Because we’re a government (entity), we don’t comport to normal accounting procedures,” he said.
“But this happens with every audit,” Galemore said. “If I see an audit flag with a department, I’m going to question that department. It reflects that we’re not addressing problems when we see them on paper from our auditor.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Thuston why his office has not been able to better comply. Thuston indicated that some of it relates to office staffing and getting up to speed. He also said that the diversion fund has been audited more than any other account in the county over the past five years.
“And nothing has been found questionable about it, through forensic accountants,” he said.
Thuston suggested that Galemore was grandstanding.
“I don’t think I’m grandstanding, Linus,” he said.
Galemore then seemingly made it personal.
“Who was the one that put you in the county counselor’s position when you were re-elected?” he asked.
“Nobody,” Thuston said.
“You came to us (for that),” Galemore said.
“If you don’t have a county counselor, by statute, the person that represents the county is the county attorney,” Thuston said. “So the people of Neosho County put me in that position.”
Galemore continued to press Thuston on the topic.
“You asked to be county counselor,” he said.
“That’s not true — I would never ask to be county counselor,” he said. “You guys decided, because it was my statutory responsibility.”
“I voted to put you in that position,” Galemore said.
“No, you voted to hire a county counselor,” Thuston said. “We did not have a county counselor until Seth Jones was hired. I was the county attorney and handled the county counselor roles — just like Melissa Dugan did before me – because that was my statutory obligation. You made the motion to hire a county counselor and that person was Seth Jones.”
Nearly 90 minutes of dialogue concluded with County Clerk Heather Elsworth pulling a previous year’s audit from 2015 per Thuston’s request. Thuston made comparisons from that audit to concerns that were raised about the 2020 audit.
“Expenditures out of the diversion fund is what I’m addressing,” Galemore told The Tribune after the meeting. “I want better clarity on how we spend money out of the diversion fund.”
Galemore noted that credit card issues have always been a thorn in his side.
“I’m not a big fan of credit cards,” he said. “Within the county, there’s more than 40 credit cards for 100 employees. The school district (USD 413) has close to 300 employees and only 20 credit cards. The liability to the county within those credit cards is great. I treat the money as if it were my own, and I’m going to watch over it the same way.”
Galemore further elaborated on the red flag he referenced during the meeting.
“Within the audit, it talks about cash deposits within the diversion fund and deposits not being made often enough,” he said. “Linus answered some of my questions.”
While there seemed to be some debate on the topic, it was mentioned that the diversion fund in 2021 accounted for roughly $50,000.
“I still have some more issues within that fund and how we need to improve our documentation within the county,” Galemore said.
Taylor further elaborated on his “blood money” remark in relation to the diversion fund outside of the meeting.
“In 2017, we were approached after one of the judges learned of a diversion that was given for $10,000,” Taylor said. “If you look at the diversion policy for a misdemeanor, it should have cost the individual $300. Instead, it was 10 grand.”
Taylor said NCSO also looked into several other “unethical complaints” made by law enforcement.
“Some of them were involving sex offenders who committed crimes on children that were given diversions,” Taylor said. “We found that to be true. And there were several other complaints, including refusing to stop for a sheriff’s deputy when we tried to pull them over. There’s been a whole plethora of issues since 2017.”
