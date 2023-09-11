Chanute High School unveiled a new classroom on Thursday, and it looks a little different than most.

Situated in a 40-foot shipping container just outside of the Agriculture Education Building is a state-of-the-art classroom set up to grow vegetables and leafy greens. It contains room for 256 vertical, hydroponic grow towers and a space for seeding those towers. The container also controls temperature, humidity and water levels, all which can be controlled by students and teachers from an app.

