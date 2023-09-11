Chanute High School unveiled a new classroom on Thursday, and it looks a little different than most.
Situated in a 40-foot shipping container just outside of the Agriculture Education Building is a state-of-the-art classroom set up to grow vegetables and leafy greens. It contains room for 256 vertical, hydroponic grow towers and a space for seeding those towers. The container also controls temperature, humidity and water levels, all which can be controlled by students and teachers from an app.
“This little shipping container, at full production, can grow up to 500 heads of lettuce per week, every week of the year,” said Matt O’Malley, Executive Director of Community Green Farms. “Students will learn about agriculture, nutrition and project management.”
From seedling to plate, a head of lettuce can take roughly six to nine weeks to grow. This gives students the chance to tweak their methods throughout the year, and test the product that comes from those changes.
“While they’re doing all that learning in this super innovative tool, they’ll also be growing a ton of lettuce for their school,” O’Malley said.
USD 413 Interim Superintendent Matt Koester was pleased with the new classroom during Thursday’s open house.
“This is a great opportunity for our students, and for our district as a whole,” he said.
Community Green Farms is a non-profit headquartered in Pittsburg that is dedicated to placing one of these farm classrooms at schools in every county in Kansas, beginning with Southeast Kansas.
CHS is the second high school to receive a donated farm, with Pittsburg receiving the first.
The classroom costs around $100k, with the cost split between local donors and the Kansas Health Foundation in Wichita.
Local donors included: ADI Inc., Ash Grove, Bank of Commerce, Cleaver Farm and Home, Community National Bank & Trust, Emprise Bank, Home Savings Bank, Jay Hatfield Chevrolet Buick GMC, Security 1st Title and Sonic Drive-In of Chanute.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.