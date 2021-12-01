MATT RESNICK
With an increasing backlog of COVID-19 cases requiring contact tracing, Neosho County Health Department recently reached out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for help.
The turnaround time expectation was that the state was to open investigations on those cases within a two- to three-day window, according to NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr. While Starr is appreciative of the state's help, the turnaround time has not been adequate. She was informed that the state is overwhelmed and running eight to 10 days behind with their investigations.
"They told me at the state that they got rushed, overwhelmed very quickly," Starr told The Tribune Wednesday night, adding that they will look to take back as many cases as they can.
Starr added that NCHD has turned over approximately 130 cases to the state for contact tracing. Starr said when she checked Nov. 24, none of the cases to that point in time had even been assigned to investigate.
"They overestimated their ability," Starr said, "and we have to."
Starr said NCHD currently has one person working roughly 20 cases, and that the department recently lost a pair of employees that previously did the bulk of contact-tracing work.
"There's no way we can do it with one person, so we're going to collaborate with other entities in the county to help us," Starr said, mentioning Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and USD 413. "But we're going to go ahead and work as many as we can, as fast as we can."
Starr said she came up with the idea to solicit the state for help after consulting with a group of employees on Nov. 19 who are affiliated with various Kansas health departments — dubbed the Lower 8. She was told by the group that the state's turnaround time for the cases would only be a few days.
The idea was to help ease the contact-tracing burden with which her office has been tasked since the beginning of the pandemic. Starr further noted that contact tracing is costing local taxpayers approximately $8,000 to $10,000 a month. Starr said she had consulted county commissioners Wednesday night regarding the latest turn of events, and that they supported her efforts.
NCHD’s latest COVID-19 report shows an increase of 36 cases since Nov. 24, and 146 active cases. In contrast, that number is markedly higher than neighboring Bourbon County, which reported 42 active cases on Tuesday.
"We're so sorry, we really are," Starr said, referring to the slow-moving process.
