Phyllis Nadine Piatt, 88, went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020.
She was born to George and Gladys Galemore in Eureka, KS on April 2, 1932. Their family moved to Humboldt, KS around 1942 and Phyllis attended elementary and high school there.
Phyllis married Kenneth Piatt in 1952, they were together for 48 years until his passing in 2000.
She is survived by her children Karen (Bobby) Hutchison, Dennis (Houi) Piatt. Her son Randall Piatt precedes her in death. Her sister Juanita Hamm also survives her. Brother Robert Galemore also preceded her in death. Five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren also survive her.
Phyllis always had a lovely smile on her face, she will be so missed.
Viewing and Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am Saturday, June 20 at First Baptist Church, 118 N. 7th St., Humboldt, KS 66748, with Funeral Service following at 11 am.
Private graveside service.
