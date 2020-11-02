Surrounded by her loving family, Bettie Paulie, 87, of St. Paul passed away at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her daughter’s home in rural St. Paul.
Elisabeth “Bettie” Francisca VanderList was born on June 17, 1933, to Marinus Petrus and Elisabeth Francisca (Beljaars) VanderList in Zevenbergen, Netherlands. She grew up and attended school in the Netherlands. As a young woman, she was pen pals with Joseph Paulie for three years before coming to St. Paul with her Uncle Adrianas Johannes Beljaars.
On Dec. 30, 1953, Bettie and Joseph Paulie were married in St. Paul. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1979.
Throughout her life, Bettie was a housewife and had worked as a cook for Osage Hills Country Club, Tic Toc Supper Club and Boots ’N Saddles Restaurant. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Francis Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Her greatest joy came from playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved knitting and crocheting and visiting with people.
Survivors include four sons, Rick Paulie and his wife, Robin, of Parsons, Jerry Paulie of St. Paul, Ken Paulie and his wife, Krystal, of Caney and Ron Paulie of St. Paul; two daughters, Linda Paulie of Wichita and Lisia Combs and her husband, Troy, of St. Paul; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a great-grandson on the way; a sister, Jacqueline Koene; and special family members, Deanna Kroenke, Donita Paulie-Makemson and Shannon Conover.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Paulie; her parents; a great-grandchild; three brothers, Rein, Wim and Jack VanderList; and two sisters, Corey Slot and Annie Kloosman.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. The rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends following the rosary. Due to health concerns, masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged at all services. The rosary and funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Forbes-Hoffman Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Francis Knights of Columbus, Prairie Mission Retirement Village or Osage Hills and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
