Charles (Charlie) Wilson, 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born in Chanute on April 24, 1929, he was the oldest of three children born to Bud and Bessie Wilson.
He served his country for two years from 1950-1952 with the 835th Engineer Aviation Battalion. Returning home from his discharge, he married Ann Burghart of Chanute on October 3, 1952. He and his wife lived in the Wichita area for 40 years, where he retired from Coastal-Derby Oil Company in 1991 with 34 years of service.
He and his wife enjoyed several years of camping in their fifth wheel, bowling, golfing, and dancing. He and his wife returned to Chanute in 1992. After only two years of retirement, he was ready to go back to work. He did not enjoy traveling, but he always enjoyed working. He went back to work for Chanute L.P. Gas Co., where he worked for 20 years.
He was an active member in the Christian Church and served several years as a Deacon in the Rose Hill Christian Church and the First Christian Church in Chanute. He was also an active member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his two sons, Steve and his wife, Jackie, of the Dallas area and Scott and his wife, Susie, of Andover;, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Garold Burghart and his wife. Mary Jane.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty Burghart and Karen Gibson, his wife of 67 years, and infant son Roderick.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 10 am to 11 am, at First Christian Church in Chanute, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11. Burial will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.