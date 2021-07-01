In remembrance of William E.” Billy” O’Bryan (Jan. 14, 1939 - Mar. 11, 2020), his friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 3:30 pm in St. Francis Cemetery, St. Paul, Kansas.
