Edwin Lee Daniels, 97, of Humboldt passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Arrowood Lane in Humboldt. Ed was born on April 1, 1925, in Stark, Kan. the son of Gerald Lyle and Ferol Fay (Young) Daniels.
Ed grew up in Stark and in 1943 graduated from Stark High School. An incredibly hard-working man most of his life, Ed would farm during the day and after supper would go out and work in the oil fields at night. On June 8, 1957, Ed married the love of his life Agnes Ceceilia Eckart in Humboldt. They were married for 46 years until her passing on November 15, 2003. One of Ed’s favorite things to do was drive to Iola with Agnes and go to either Sonic or A&W so that Agnes could get a root beer and he could get a Dr. Pepper.
Ed was a very active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt, as well as the Knights of Columbus. He will always be remembered for having a great sense of humor and always wanting to put a smile on the faces of those that knew him.
Ed is survived by his two nephews Dale Daniels and Gary Daniels, his niece Judy Kauffman, many great-nieces and nephews and many other family members.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Agnes, an infant son, three sisters: Geraldine, Nina, and Colleen, an infant brother and brothers Russell and Gerald.
Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will follow Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to the Salvation Army or St. Joseph Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
