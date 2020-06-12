Larry Browning, 69, of Chanute, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Via Christi, St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita. Larry was born on July 21, 1950 in Alexander, IL the son of Delorian and Gertrude (Tellett) Browning.
After high school, Larry joined the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. Larry was preceded in death by his first wife Christina and they had one son. On February 28, 2000 Larry married Anita Farmer, and they only got to share four short years until her passing of May 29, 2004.
Larry grew up in Illinois in a large family with many sisters and brothers including a twin brother. Larry loved woodworking, gardening, camping, fishing and old westerns and being with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by:
1 Son: Larry Browning Jr; 4 Stepchildren: Teresa Ditterline and husband, Will, of Chanute, KS, James Carlson of Chanute, KS, Jason Carlson and wife, Reagan, of Kansas City, Erin Ellis; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute, with burial to follow at 1:30 at Fort Scott National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
