George I. Richard, 102, of Erie, died at 2:05 p.m., Sunday, July 2,2023 at Labette Health in Parsons.
He was born June 26, 1921, at Gorman, Texas to Louis J. and Blanche (Stephens) Richard. His parents were originally from Erie and returned there when George was a young child. He attended schools in Erie and graduated from Erie High School. He also attended the Chanute Junior College.
On June 1, 1942 he and Jean Fanatia were married at Burbank, CA, where they lived for two years. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and served during World War II. Later they returned to Erie and in 1948 he established the Neosho Small Parts business. Jean preceded him in death on May 5, 2002.
George and Neva Gearhart Hanks were married at South Bend, Indiana on September 9, 2002. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the Erie Christian Church, Erie Lodge No. 76, A.F. & A.M. and the Erie American Legion. In earlier years he was a pilot and had a small airplane. He loved to fly and frequently traveled to St. Louis and other places on business. A favorite activity was going to his farm and observing the crops and cattle.
Survivors include his wife, Neva; a son-in-law, Keith Kyser of Erie; two grandsons, Stephen Winder (Brenda) and Zachary Kyser, all of Erie; and four great-grandchildren, Sloan Winder, Parker Winder, Taylor Kyser and Jacob Kyser. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, and his daughter, Crissy Kyser, who died May 29, 2022.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with Rev. Wayne Shaw officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Erie American Legion.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie American Legion. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at P. O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
