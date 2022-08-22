Carma Jean (Young) Taylor, 83, former resident of Iola passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Texas City, Texas.
She was born on August 5, 1939 to Chester and Mary (Haney) Young in Iola.
Carma grew up in Iola, Kansas and was later married to Firmie Taylor and for most of their marriage helped him on the farm. She also played the organ at St. Timothy’s Church.
Carma is survived by her son Arthur “Guy” Ellsworth of Texas City, TX, two step-sons Mike Taylor of Illinois and Jeff Taylor of Chanute, KS, five grandchildren, Lynda, Dave, Dustin, Derek and Cassie and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Firmie Taylor, a son Chris Ellsworth and sisters Laura Cook, Betty Bobert and Glenna Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, Kansas at 2:00 pm.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.