Lorella M. Jackson, 100, passed away at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Lorella was born May 27, 1922, in Mildred, Kansas to Hubert and Leona (Stephens) Brown. She attended Mildred schools and graduated with the class of 1940. She attended Iola Junior College and graduated in 1942 with a certificate in education.
Lorella taught in Savonburg from 1942-1944. In 1968, she returned to Pittsburg State College to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She taught at LaHarpe Elementary for two years and the Marmaton Valley School District #256 until her retirement in 1985.
In 1944, she married Oliver Conrad Jackson Jr. at Friends Home Lutheran Church. They were stationed with the United States Navy in Pensacola, Florida until the end of WWII and then moved back to farm and raised their family in rural Elsmore.
Lorella became a confirmed member of Friends Home Lutheran Chruch in 1944. She was a member of the Church choir, Dorcas guild, and WELCA. She was a member of Town and Country Friends and enjoyed quilting at the Elsmore Methodist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, baking, and playing piano by ear.
Lorella is preceded in death by her parents; husbnad, Conrad; sister, Helena Brown Patton; children, Loretta Jackson Boman and Jeffrey Jackson; grandchildren, Robin Jackson Purdon, Ryan Jackman, Brent Jackson, and Kent Jackson.
Lorella is survived by her children, Bruce (Sharon) Jackson of Chanute, Lynn (Tom) Wray of Spring Hill, and Brian (Janet) Jackson and Jennifer (Mike) Jackman of Elsmore. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services for Lorella M. Jackson will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Friends Home Lutheran Church in Savonburg. Pastor Andy Acker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Elsmore Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Lorella are suggested to the Friends Home Lutheran Church and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.