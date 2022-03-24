Wanda Lorine (Clark) Reed passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home in Edmond, OK. She was born in Chanute, KS on March 15, 1932, and attended school K-12 there, graduating in 1950. After high school, Wanda attended Chanute Junior College and Pittsburg State University for the purpose of earning a school teaching certificate. Wanda taught elementary schools for a total of 30 years and loved most all of it.
Wanda married Jack Reed on December 24, 1953, and together they raised four sons: Bob, Rick, Ron, and Mark. She loved those boys with all her heart and always tried to do what was right and good for her family. The family lived, worked, and loved in Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma for 68 years.
Services for Wanda will be as follows: Graveside service and interment in the High Prairie Cemetery near Altoona at 1 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022; and a Memorial Service on Monday evening, March 28, at 7 pm at Santa Fe Presbyterian Church at 1603 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Edmond, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.