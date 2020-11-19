Joe Martin Showalter, 70, of Thayer, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Robert Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. Joe was born on October 31, 1950 in Parsons, Kansas, the son of Charles Marion Showalter and Wilma Helen (Bailey) Showalter.
Raised on the family farm near South Mound, Kansas, Joe attended South Mound Grade School through 8th grade. He graduated from Erie High School in 1968. He attended Neosho County Community Junior College and Wichita Technical Institute where he studied Television Communications. He enjoyed working as a cameraman at a TV station in Wichita during and after his studies.
Joe joined the Army in February 1970. After basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was stationed at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey for Radio/Television Communications training. Joe was honorably discharged in December 1971.
He owned and operated Joe Showalter Construction until his retirement due to health issues. He was a fair and honest businessman, answering calls day and night to help customers with HVAC problems.
Joe was a member of Faith Bible Church and the American Legion Post #170, both in Chanute, Kansas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing cars, and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Marion Showalter, Jr. and his wife, Joyce (Burnett) Showalter, and brother-in-law Joseph Cook.
Joe is survived by three daughters: Michele Showalter, Olathe, Kansas, Mary Showalter-Osborn, Adel, Iowa, her children Christian Swiler (Kelsey Farmer-Swiler), Adel, Iowa, and Kiley Osborn, Ankeny, Iowa, and Cortney Kante (Moussa Kante), and son Nasir, Dallas, Texas. Also surviving are sister, Ronda Cook, Manhattan, Kansas, and brother, Ren Showalter (Carrol Showalter), Parker, Colorado, daughter Kristen Andrews (Chris Andrews), and granddaughter Aubree, Parker, Colorado.
Joe and his dry and witty sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him!
Cremation has taken place. The family will have a private inurnment in the Thayer Cemetery at a later date. No flowers please. Memorials suggested to the American Legion Post #170 and may be mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
