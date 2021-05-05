Frances Karen Shook Aikins, 70, of Bixby, OK, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. There will be a private family service. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Glenna June (Grother) Wulf 1948-2021
- David Eugene Collins 1940-2021
- Chanute native’s travels take him from Kuwait to Costa Rica
- Wayne Ellsworth Brant 1921-2021
- Stephen “Steve” Dale Griffiths 1940-2021
- Virginia Lee (Hoepker) Lindquist 1929-2021
- Verla Jean (Bailey) Hart 1928-2021
- County approves wind farm resolution
- Downtown mural to be added
- Chanute Art Gallery lists show winners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.