John Paul Davis Sr., 58, of Buffalo, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. John was born on January 16, 1962 in Amarillo, TX the son of Everett Lee Davis Sr. and Betty Charles Smith.
John was a Baptist. John was patient, and loved to tinker and fix everything. John was a jack of all trades. John was a previous member of the Elks Lodge. John also enjoyed martial arts.
Survivors include:
Children:
John Davis Jr. and Amy of Chanute, KS, James Davis and Julie of Kansas City, Elijah Whitlock of Buffalo; Siblings: Terry Huckabay and Wade of Montgomery, TX, Everett Lee Davis Jr. of Fredonia, KS,
Hettie Davis and Jesse of Amarillo, TX, Athena L. McAlpine of Amarillo, TX; eight grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his father Everett Lee Davis Sr., mother Betty Charles Smith, daughter Kimberly Ann Davis, and his two sisters Elizabeth Jane Davis and Betty Diana Griggs.
Cremation has been requested. Family will hold services at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.