Carol Cornish Allen passed away at home, surrounded by family, friends and her two canine buddies on August 23, 2022.
Carol was born in Chandler, Oklahoma on March 12,1949 to Eugene and Polly Cornish.
She graduated from Chanute High School in 1967 and went on to study at the University of Kansas.
Carol, a trailblazer, was one of only three women in her degree program at the University of Kansas and graduated in 1970, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.
Carol was employed by F.A. Davis, a Medical Textbook Publisher, where she was the first woman on the sales team, and became the Midwest sales representative. Carol seized the opportunity to expand the Western Division for F.A. Davis in the early 1970s. She moved to an apartment on the beach in Marina Del Rey, California. Here she loved to host visiting friends and family.
In 1979, Carol met and fell in love with Bill Allen. They were married on July 31, 1982, in Chanute and were able to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Carol and Bill became intrepid travelers. This continued after being blessed with their daughter Caitlin in 1992. They visited far-flung places like Egypt, Israel, Greece, Italy, France, England, Scotland, Wales and Mayan ruins in Mexico.
Friends and family were Carol’s delight. She and Bill hosted a large family reunion at their beach home on Balboa Island over the 4th of July 2022 – Carol truly rose to the occasion just prior to her passing.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter Caitlin, brothers Jim and Rick, and a large, extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene, her mother, Polly, and eldest brother Harold.
Carol’s memorial service was held Sept. 24, 2022, at the Brentwood Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica, California.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org or the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum in Chanute.
