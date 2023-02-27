Thomas Charles Kirkwood, 71, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on February 17, 2023, at North Kansas City Hospice House, after valiantly fighting a 13-year battle with prostate cancer. Tom was the definition of integrity and a true renaissance man: an athlete, carpenter, fisherman, landscaper, explorer, and teacher. He loved traveling, boating, good music, a poker night with friends, and a good whiskey.
His passion for life wasn’t held down by his cancer diagnosis. In his last few years, he went to New Orleans to watch the Jayhawks win the NCAA championship, went on camping trips in Colorado with his family, traveled to the east coast to catch up with old friends, went on cruises in the Caribbean, enjoyed the symphony in the Flint Hills, and walked one of his daughters down the aisle.
Tom will be most remembered for the principles and values he lived by: love, humility, and service. He fiercely loved his family, his neighbors, and his community. He would show up, tools in hand, to help with any problem whether he knew how to fix it or not. He dedicated his professional career to helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community.
Tom grew up in Chanute and attended Pittsburg State University for his undergraduate and University of Kansas for his Graduate degree, both in the field of Social Work. He dedicated his social work career to Ozanam/Cornerstones of Care, retiring after 39 years of service at the age of 65.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Patience McFerron Kirkwood and father, John Thomas Kirkwood. He is survived by his wife, Susan Bock Kirkwood, daughters Sara and Amy Kirkwood, son-in-law, Eric Knight, grandchild, Jay Knight, all of Kansas City, brother Chris Kirkwood, sister-in=law, Donna Kirkwood and nephew, Trevor Kirkwood of Topeka. Tom will also be remembered by many extended family members, countless friends, colleagues, classmates, and neighbors. His sense of humor, infectious laugh and his gentle and giving spirit will be dearly missed and always remembered.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 4 pm at the Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City Mo 64114. An open house for family and friends will be held following the service at St. George Church Social Hall, 11001 Greenwood St, Lenexa KS 66215, 5-7 pm.
