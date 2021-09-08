Sherrolyn Kae (Leavitt) Webb, 80, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on September 4, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House.
She was born in Chanute, KS on November 7, 1940 to Lucille Drake and adoptive parents Charles and Helen Leavitt.
She married her love of 46 years Wayne Leon Webb on October 27, 1961.
Sherrolyn graduated from Chanute High School and was a homemaker most of her life. She loved to travel, which she and Leon did extensively all over the world. She dearly loved being Mimi to her precious grandchildren Cameron and Cydney. She never missed a game, dance recital or event. She also enjoyed her Bible studies, reading, volunteering, watching Hallmark movies and going shopping with Rhonda. She had an avid love for journalism and working elections. Her passion for church showed in her dedication in being a devout Christian.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Coronado, grandson Cameron Coronado, granddaughter Cydney Coronado, brother Richard Groves, sister Donna Bishop, and many sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Sherrolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Webb, her parents, sister Mercedes Elliott and granddaughter Kaela Monic Coronado.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute.
Memorials may be made to Castaways Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 313 Chanute, KS 66720. Sherrolyn was a huge cat lover and will dearly miss her Sassie who she rescued as a kitten.
