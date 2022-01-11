Miles Herman Richmond, 76, of Chanute, KS passed away January 9, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Miles was born in Gary, Indiana, February 14, 1945, to Kenneth and Victoria (Pflughoeft) Richmond.
He graduated from high school and followed with earning a Master’s Degree, and serving his country in the United States Army.
Miles was united in marriage to Elma van Rassel February 28, 1975, in Sedro Wolley, WA.
He was a Third World Humanitarian with a strong passion for helping others all over the world.
Miles was a member of the American Legion, Zion Lutheran Church of Chanute and he was the founder of Vida Para Todos Guatemala. He was known for his tinkering, woodworking, traveling the world and loved all who crossed his path.
He is survived by his wife of the home, his children; Lorraine (Greg) Smallwood of Bothell, WA, Vincent Richmond of Belton, MO, Debbie (David) Lowe of Ossipee, New Hampshire, Paula (Michael) Peterman of Lincoln, Arkansas, Wesley Richardson of Gentry, Arkansas, Micah (Todd Kidwell) Stricklin of Chanute; one brother, David Cole of Corpus Christi, TX; 24 grandchildren and many many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Vida Para Todos Guatemala and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday January 13, 2022, at 10 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS. Chanute Honor Guard will present military Honors following the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.