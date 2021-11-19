Annette (Riley) Condon. a former resident of Chanute from 1976-1988, will be laid to rest at Neodesha Cemetery on Saturday. November 20.
She was born on October 28, 1948 the only daughter of the late Reverend Gene and Lavern Riley. She was full of life.
She developed a passion for knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She was a vibrant mother to her three children. Melinda, David and Andrew. She took on her two stepsons as her own. Jason and Perry.
She moved to Georgia with her family in 1988, where she continued to the best she could with what she had. She has seven grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.