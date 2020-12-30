Gerald Francis Jones, 93, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Gerald was born on November 18, 1927 in Leroy, KS the son of Floyd Charles and Clara Rachel (Yoho) Jones.
After completing high school, Gerald joined the US Army, and served in the Korean War. On May 30, 1953, in Burlington, KS he married Verla M. Sutton and they later divorced. Gerald worked as a Senior Engineering Tech for KDOT for many years. He enjoyed working in the yard and garden picking up sticks, to earn his keep, up till just a few days until his death. He was a member of the Chanute VFW and the American Legion.
Gerald is survived by:
Children: Michael W. Jones and wife, Brenda, of Branson, MO, Scott W. Jones and wife, Deanne, of Billings, MT, Vicki L. Marks and husband, Danny, of Olathe, KS, Tamera M. Gates and husband, Dennis, of Wichita, KS, Lisa A Chauncey of Chanute, KS; 10 Grandchildren and 28 Great-Grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and Brother Olen F. Jones
Cremation has been requested. A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to either the Wounded Warriors Project or Neighbor to Neighbor, or St. Patrick’s Bargain Store, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
