Norma Maxine Laymon, 92, of Chanute, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Diversicare Health Care in Chanute, Norma was born on February 11, 1928 in Yates Center, KS the daughter of Gus and Bertha Carlburg.
Norma married James Joseph Laymon. Norma was the owner/operator of the Double J Bar and Grill. Norma enjoyed working in her garden, going camping and cooking. She also worked at the sale barn on sales day in the restaurant. Norma was a member of the Chanute Elks and VFW Auxillary.
Norma is survived by:
1 son: James Laymon of Chanute, KS; Half Sister: Louis Ping of Chanute, KS; Niece: Tish Matlock of Chanute, KS; 1 Grandson: Brandon Morris
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James.
Cremation has been requested and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date due to COVID 19. Memorials have been suggested to: Castaways and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
