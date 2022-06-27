Charles Richard “Rick” Wolfe, Jr., 74, of Petrolia passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Rick was born on December 19, 1947, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Charles Richard Sr. and Mable Irene (Kelly) Wolfe.
Rick grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1965. Upon graduation from high school, Rick joined the United States Army and served his country honorably in Vietnam. On August 3, 1979, Rick married the love of his life, Janice Kay Moerer in Miami, Oklahoma, they were married for 38 years until her passing on August 14, 2017.
Rick was an avid outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt, and go to the races. Rick and Janice went on many cruises and always had a great time. Genealogy was one of the biggest passions for Rick, he would sit down and talk for hours on end about family history.
Rick was an avid member of the American Legion Post 170 in Chanute, and held the title of Commander; he was also a member of the Fraternal order of the ELKS and First Christian Church.
Rick will always be remembered for being a friend to all and very giving. He always wanted his family to be as close to him as possible, they will miss him dearly.
Rick is survived by:
Three Sons: Charles R. Wolfe III of Bartlesville, OK; Bryan Wolfe and his wife Jamie of Petrolia, KS;Oliver “Dee” Wolfe of Chanute, KS;
Daughter: Arminda Killion and her husband Robert of Fort Scott, KS; Sister: Penny Wolfe of Fort Scott, KS; Sixteen Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Janice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10 am at First Christian Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Post 170 and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
