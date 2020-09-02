Annetta McNeal was born to Albert McNeal and Edna Carlstom McNeal on December 12, 1934 at Humboldt, Kansas, and passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by four children, Patricia Denise Slater Flanagan and Donnie Lynn Slater Nichols of Tulsa OK, Darellyn Annetta Baker Rogler of Carthage MO, and Bobby James Mallette of Chanute KS; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a charter member of Desk Patrol 4-H Club, West Elm H.D.U., and helped organize the Alanon Group in Iola KS in 1972. She was an auxiliary member of F.O.E., Cherryvale KS and American Legion Auxiliary Post 139, Independence KS.
Annetta requested cremation with no services at this time. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.