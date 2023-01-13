Richard G. Murrell, 78, of Chanute Kansas, passed away on Tuesday January 10,2023. Richard was born April 21, 1944 to William Grant Murrell and Eva Mae Murrell. Richard was born in Chanute and attended school in Chanute. On May 29, 1965 Richard married Linda (Ketcherside) Murrell. They were happily
married for 58 years until his passing. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Those that knew him best will miss his humor and wonderful laugh.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Grant and Eva Mae Murrell and brother Hardin Neil Murrell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, sons, Eric Murrell (Twila McMillian, fiancé) Dennis Murrell, sister Rita Harp and husband, Ray Harp, Lora Murrell, Stacey Murrell, grandchildren, Rayven Murrell, Kristyn Murrell, Paige Alexander, Haley Noland, great=grandchildren, Lynden Lopez, Brixten and Bayler Alexander, Emma Noland.
Graveside service will be held on January 20, 2023 at Earlton Cemetery at 11 am. Memorials have been suggested to Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, and Pass it On-Outdoor Mentors Inc. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.