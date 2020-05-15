Rachel M. Aguilar 1948-2020

Rachel M. Aguilar, 72, of Chanute, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Rachael was born on February 25, 1948 to Pablo and Lucia (Bonilla) DeLaTorre in Chanute, KS. She attended Chanute High School.
Rachel was united in marriage to Manual Aguilar on July 15, 1967 in Chanute, KS.
Rachel was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Chanute, KS.
She is survived by her husband of the home, one daughter: Laura Garcia (Manual) of Wichita, KS, two sons, Manual Aguilar, and Steven (Jennifer) Aguilar, two brothers; Ray (Shorty) Bonilla and Lucio DeLaTorre all of Chanute, KS, and four grandchildren, Jakob and Lena Aguilar, and Daniel and Veronica Garcia.
Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Manuel Lopez, Henry Lopez, Roman DeLaTorre, Rudy DeLaTorre, and two sisters: Esther Lira and Teresa Schultz.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private Rosary at 10 am Monday, May 18, 2020 followed by private Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Chanute, KS. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute, KS.
A Public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial suggestions are requested to American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home, 821 West Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
