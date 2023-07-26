Jim A. Gilbreath

Jim Gilbreath of San Diego passed away on July 1, 2023 at the age of 89.
He entered the world on August 2, 1933 in Chanute KS, the only child of Jim and Mildred (Lofgren) Gilbreath. A born engineer, Jim's early years were filled with interests such as model airplanes, ham radio, and electronic projects. He was newly married to wife Jean (Martha Jean Umbarger) and studying Electronics Engineering at Kansas State University when he was drafted into the Navy. That brought him to San Diego - the place he decided he wanted to live. Upon completing his degree after his discharge he moved to San Diego.
For the next 30 years he worked for what was then the Naval Electronics Lab on Point Loma. Jim soon found himself working with these new things called "computers", setting him on his career path. Among his many accomplishments were installing the first digital computer aboard a Navy ship and establishing a UNIVAC computer lab at the Center. In 1981 he became the head of the Computer Sciences and Simulation Division. Jim was awarded multiple patents and awards, including the Secretary of the Navy Management Improvement Award in 1974.
After Jim's retirement in 1989 he and Jean began construction of their new home in the mountains near Mammoth Lakes. Jim used his many skills as carpenter, electrician, plumber, and problem solver throughout the process. The beautiful woodwork on the kitchen and bathroom cabinets is a lasting testament to his desire for excellence. Jim loved the mountains, particularly hiking in his beloved Sierra Nevada. His "front yard", Rock Creek Canyon, was a particular favorite. In addition to backpack and camping trips with family and friends, Jim led a number of Sierra Club backpack trips, making some lifelong friends.
Always inspired to help others, in 1993 Jim joined the Mono County Search and Rescue Team, which has recognized him multiple times for his expertise and dedication. An avid golfer, Jim was also active in the Bishop Country Club, serving as a board member and officer. His favorite event was the Junior Golf Clinic. Each summer he had the opportunity to introduce young people to the game he loved.
In late 2021 he and Jean returned to San Diego to escape the snow and be closer to family.
Jim lived his life to the fullest and with the greatest enthusiasm. He was always generous with his time and truly thought of others before himself. An inspiration to many, he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Laura (Lee Zimmerman), and son Gary (Seabury McGown). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or Mono County Search and Rescue Team (monosar.org).
