Steven L. West. 69, of Chanute,Kansas, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home.
Steve was born to Charles and Bernita (Kress) West on July 25, 1953, in Kansas City Missouri.
Steve graduated from Iola Senior High School in 1971, then went to serve his country in the United States Army.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie Brown on April 12, 1985, in Miami, Oklahoma, and had many many glorious years of marriage.
Steve worked for the City of Chanute for 28 years mainly as a Power Plant Operator for the city.
He had a kind soul and was a loving, caring husband to Bonnie throughout their marriage. He had a love for his family like none other, and spending time with his grandchildren was always a bright happy spot for Steve, as well as watching the grandchildren play sports. Another favorite place to be was anywhere fishing. Steve was a member of the American Legion Post 170 of Chanute, and gladly volunteered his time at St. Pat’s Thrift Store.
Steve is survived by his wife. Bonnie. of the home; his stepchildren, Amy Daniels of Chanute, Kevin (Ann) Daniels of Chanute, Jeremy Daniels, of Gas; brothers and sisters, KC (Linda) West, Livingston, Texas, Terri West, of Emporia, Liz (Brian) Lewis, of Key Largo, Fla., Cathy West, of Emporia, Chuck (Linda) Heffern, of Iola, Larry (Mary) Heffern, of Topeka, and Barb (Bob) Nelson, of Iola; His grandchildren; Courtney, Kamee and Reno Lemon, Gavin, Kolton, and Kinzie Daniels, James Daniels, Remington and Amelia Daniels; and two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Weston Lemon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his stepfather Charles Heffern.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Friday, September 16, 2022, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
