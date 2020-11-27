Robert Dean Smith, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. Robert was born on March 15, 1934 in Butler, MO the son of Hiram and Effie (Close) Smith.
He was one of nine children. Grew up in Butler, MO., was a newspaper boy and then went to work at a gas station. He then moved to Amsterdam, MO, Where he was a custom butcher before building a slaughterhouse. Robert grew up roller skating, and learned how to dance on skates, after his children were born, Robert would take them skating also. Robert loved to dance, and wanted to make sure when he went to the local dances all the ladies had a chance to do so. He also enjoyed watching all kinds of sporting events.
Robert married Margie Briscoe, they were married for 29 years before they divorced. Robert later in life moved to Chanute, KS and started a lawn care business, painting and then owned rental properties.
Robert is survived by:
Daughter: Cindy Carnnahan of Climax Springs, MO; Siblings: Paul Smith of Butler, MO, Elsie Bolser of Lake Lotawana, Helen Elliott of New Orleans, LA; His dancing partner: Verdena Springer of Richmond, KS; 4 Grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son James D. Smith, siblings: Tom Smith, Charles Smith, Ann Alexander, Pauline Polaski and Dorothy Walden; his companion of 33 years Hazel M. Wehlage.
Cremation has been requested, with inurnment in Amsterdam, MO. next to his son. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbor to Neighbor and can be mailed and or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
