Juanita Maxine Cheney, 83, of Paola passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Medicalodges in Paola, Kansas. Juanita was born on February 18, 1939, in Strang, Oklahoma, the daughter of Jack Johnson and Mary Lynch.
Juanita moved with her mom to Buffalo, and eventually to Chanute where she attended the local schools and graduated from Chanute High School. On August 4, 1953, Juanita married the love of her life, Ray Kent Cheney from Humboldt, and they were married for 31 years until his passing in 1984.
Juanita was a very devoted housewife and mother, but for a while worked as a nursing aide at Arolyn Heights Nursing Home in Chanute. Juanita was a wonderful person that had beautiful hair and a beautiful smile. She will always be remembered for love of helping others and for being a very independent woman.
Juanita is survived by:
Her daughter: Kathy Horn of Joplin, MO; Two sons: Marvin Cheney of Kansas City, MO, Donald Cheney of Cleveland, OH; Seven Grandchildren; Twenty-one Great-Grandchildren.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray, son Herbert, and sister Anthamae Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Medicalodges Paola and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.