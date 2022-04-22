The Celebration of Life Service for Samuel A. “Sam” Ricketts will be at 1:30 pm Friday, April 29 at the Erie Federated Church, with the Rev. Shella Choi officiating.
Sam was a longtime Erie resident and died on Wednesday January 5, 2022. He was buried at East Hill Cemetery in Erie with a private family service.
Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church. The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joan C. (Clevenger) Stanley, 95, a resident of Woodridge Estates in Parsons, died at 9:30 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Elmhaven Nursing Home in Parsons. She was the widow of Kenneth M. Stanley, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2005.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm Wednesday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, south of Erie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday.
Complete obituary details will be provided by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
