Linda Jo Weseloh, 68, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away December 13, 2020, at the Neosho Memorial Medical Center, Chanute, Kansas. Linda was born on April 5, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, to Frank Roets and Betty (Hoepker) Roets. Linda and Jim Weseloh were married and have three children.
Linda attended school in Yates Center, Kansas, and graduated as a registered nurse from the Mary Grimes School of Nursing at Neosho Community College, Chanute, Kansas.
A visitation in Linda’s honor will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the scholarship fund at Mary Grimes School of Nursing, Neosho Community College, Chanute, Kansas, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
