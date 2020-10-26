Larry Dean Simmons, 68, of Earlton, KS passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital. Larry was born on December 25, 1951 in Chanute, KS the son of Donald G. and Evelyn (Mintz) Simmons.
Larry grew up in Chanute, attending Chanute schools and later moving to Earlton. Larry was a councilman and treasurer for the town of Earlton for 30 years. Larry was a Master Plumber for 38 years and worked for Comfort Contractors for many years. He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends and he loved working on cars, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
On February 20, 1980 Larry married Sharon (Kinney) Wilson. Larry and Sharon have been married for 40 years and she survives at their home.
Survivors including his wife, Sharon, are: Children: Richard Allen Simmons, Wade W. Wilson, Sonuahua Compton, Roxzanna Brown, Rick D. Wilson and wife, Sheryl; 18 grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, son Larry Don Simmons and sisters Brenda Simmons and Rhonda Sue Monte.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service time, with burial to follow at the Earlton Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
