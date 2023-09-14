Elizabeth “Liz” C Welch passed away on September 3rd, 2023 in Wichita,
Kansas. Liz was born in rural Garden Plain, Kansas on May 5, 1929 to Dick and Erna Wulf. Liz moved to Winfield in 1967, then to Arkansas City in 1975 and back to Wichita in 2001 where she remained until her death. Liz attended St. John’s College in Winfield before marrying Lloyd Lassmann in January of 1952. They had six children together and were happily married until Lloyd’s passing in 1967. Eight years later, in 1975, Liz married Rupert Welch. They enjoyed 24 years of marriage before Rupert’s death in 1999.
Liz was a member of Wesley Friends, and SMW-Service Military Widows.
Liz is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Ema Wulf; husband, Lloyd Lassmann; husband Rupert Welch; brothers, Wilbur, Elwin, Elmer, Arnold, Otto, Eldor Wulf; and sister, Paulina Ramey.
She is survived by children; Steven Lassmann, Jennifer (Bud) Henderson, Letitia
Gilliand, Andrew Lassmann, Sharon Malcom and Paula Davis; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church 842 North Tyler, Wichita, Kansas 67212 on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1282 Hawaii Rd. Humboldt, KS 66748. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at http://www.wulfastmortuary.com
