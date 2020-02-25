James G. “Tom” Holland, 77, of Haysville, and a former Parsons and Erie resident, passed away at 10:39 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Wesley Medical Center at Wichita.
He was born on April 21, 1942 at Oxford, Pennsylvania to Winnie Harris. He grew up at Altoona, Pennsylvania and attended schools there.
Tom moved to Parsons in 1970 where he worked at Power Flame. He then moved to Erie in 1986 and worked for Beachner Grain as a Grain Elevator Operator. He retired in 2008 and later moved to Haysville. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He and Janet Newkirk were married on November 15, 1974. She preceded him in death on May 1, 1975.
Among his survivors are his son, James Holland, Jr. of Carterville, MO; his daughter, Carol Fetter of Altoona, PA; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his sister, Irene Winder of Erie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Faron Morales officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 Thursday evening. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
