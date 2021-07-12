Jerry Dean Williams, 72, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Jerry was born on November 18, 1948 in Chanute, KS the son of Gearld Dean and Maxine Flora (Hamill) Williams.
On February 16, 1974, Jerry married Sandra Jean Baker, Jerry and Sandy have been married for 47 years and Sandy survives at their home. Jerry worked as a Diesel Mechanic for most of his life, and spent the past several years working for Puckett Trucking and Dunn’s Trucking out of Fredonia.
Jerry loved to work on and ride Harleys, he also enjoyed outdoors. which included cutting and splitting firewood, spending time with his family and friends. Jerry loved pets and normally carried treats wherever he went, Most of all, Jerry loved being with his family, being a husband, father, and most importantly being a grandfather.
Including his wife. Sandy, Jerry is survived by:
Children: Sherri Williams of Chanute, KS, Sarah Williams and Randy Lockard of Kansas City, MO; Siblings: Floyd E. Moody and wife, Cheryl, of Enid, OK, Teresa Collins and husband, Wayne, of Plains, KS, Robert E. Williams Sr. and wife, Brenda I., of Chanute, KS, Iris Kay Helm of Joplin, MO, Lynn Williams of Pittsburg, KS. Christy Fritch of Humboldt, KS, Sister-in-Law Charlene Williams of Chanute, KS; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a son Jeremy Lee Williams, siblings: Glen Stipp, Hazel Gonzales, Dean Williams and Andrew Williams
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10 am at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Earlton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5-7 pm. Memorials have been suggested to either Castaways or the Fredonia Pound Pals and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
