Virgil Cox, 89, of Thayer, passed away at 12:35 pm Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha. Complete obituary details and service arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Child abuse allegations surface against ANW Co-op, Lincoln Early Learning Center
- Jeffery Dale Cook 1956-2022
- Kevin Lee Wilson 1962-2022
- Gerald E. Stich 1933-2022
- Patricia K. “Patty” Reed 1955-2022
- Sondra Charlene Hatfield 1955-2022
- Court upholds Chanute murder conviction
- Richard Eugene Bradford 1927-2022
- Naomi Pearl Tasche 1928-2022
- David Leroy Cooper 1945-2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.