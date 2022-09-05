Sandra A. Davis Ivins, 75, of Fairview Heights Ill., born on June 25, 1947, in Holyoke Mass., died on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville Ill.
Sandy and Doug enjoyed over 50 years of marriage and would have celebrated their 51st anniversary on August 27, 2022. Sandy was a fiercely protective a nd loving mother and grandmother, of not only her children but numerous others she took under her wing throughout her life as their second “Mom.” Outside the home, she was well known and respected throughout the Belleville and Collinsville area as a dedicated and hardworking pharmacy technician, employed at both Harold Smith Pharmacy and Evers Pharmacy for many years. During their retirement years Sandy and Doug enjoyed many weekend getaways at Mark Twain Lake with their family and friends and their dog “Peety.” She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy O. and June L. Davis, nee Jones; her grandparents Clyde and Kay Holdren; and her infant daughter Jennifer Marie Ivins.
Sandra is survived by her husband Doug Ivins; her children Lori (John) Lankford, Justin Ivins and Hilary (Ryan) Leifheit; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Connor) Smith, Alexis Ivins, Chloe Leifheit and Hope Leifheit; her great-grandson, Carter Ivins, and her beloved dog Peety.
Condolences may be expressed online to family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.